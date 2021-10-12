Warning issued over rising fuel bills across borough

Published: 12:14 PM October 12, 2021

More people in the Great Yarmouth area are struggling to pay their energy bills, according to the Citizens Advice Bureau.

The warning comes as this paper launched its There With You This Winter campaign last week to provide information and signpost organisations people can turn to if they are struggling with their energy bills.

Figures show that more than 7,400 homes out of nearly 45,000 across the borough can not afford to fuel their homes this winter.

A statement from Citizens Advice Norfolk, which runs information sessions at Great Yarmouth Library said: "We are warning of an increase in people struggling to pay their energy bills and turning to charities for help and support.

"A huge surge in wholesale gas prices and the energy price cap rise will continue to impact household energy bills and increase the need for practical, impartial advice."

Citizens Advice Norfolk is running its Norfolk Warm & Wise scheme which helps people with energy related problems from bills to warm home discounts for vulnerable people.

Caroline Mackinson, Warm & Wise Project Coordinator, said: “The huge increases in energy bills couldn’t come at a worse time for many households, with the ending of furlough and £20/week cut to universal credit payments. “

“With so many smaller energy companies going out of business, it can be very worrying for people.

"However, if your supplier goes bust, the supply of gas and/or electricity to your home won’t be disrupted, as the energy regulator, Ofgem, will move you to a new supplier.

"Our advice is to take a meter reading, download any online bills and don’t switch tariff or supplier until your account is moved to the new supplier."

If you’d like more help with energy bills and dealing with your energy supplier, contact Norfolk Warm and Wise team at Citizens Advice, via the Citizens Advice Adviceline 0800 144 8848, or email: energyadvice@cadat.org.uk.

Also visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk for information.

The Great Yarmouth Citizens Advice service is up and running again in the town's library.

It can offer help and advice at the following times: 'Triage sessions': 10am to noon on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Face to Face appointments: 1pm -to 3pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays