'How are we going to afford it?' - Yarmouth reacts to hike in fuel bills

Stall holder Ros Cleland is concerned at the hike in fuel prices - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People in Great Yarmouth have reacted to the news their energy bills are going to soar with a mixture of concern and sympathy.

The energy price cap, which is set by regulator Ofgem and limits how much providers charge per unit, is going up by 54pc on April 1 because of an unprecedented rise in gas prices.

It has now gone up to £1,971, meaning energy prices for millions of households are set to rise by almost £700 a year.

Paul Smith, 60 from Gorleston, said he was already wrapping up at his home to keep warm and a rise in bills would only make things worse.

Paul Smith is already wrapping up to keep warm at home - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He said: "It has got to the point we are all dressed up as if we were going out the front door.

"It is going to get worse. They are taking money away from us we would use to go out."

He added that more solar panels needed to be installed on homes.

Kelvin Pillar, 69, was enjoying a treat from a market stall. He said: "There's people using food banks and what are they going to do now? They can't afford any rises.

Kelvin Pillar voiced his concerns over the government announcement - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"The government is not bothered and just want to make money."

Paul Cooper, 78, from the town, said he was personally not bothered by the rise as he had the income to cover it, but did have sympathy for others.

Paul Cooper says he can afford to meet the rise in fuel bills - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He added: "There's nothing we can do about it really."

Ros Cleland, who runs a fruit and veg stall on the market, said: "How are we going to afford it all?

"People are struggling to make ends now as it is now. People are worried about what will happen to them."

Fuel Poverty Heating bills Heating Bills Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Based on estimates, a small house or flat with one or two bedrooms is likely to see their average monthly cost rise from £66 to £101 after April 1.

A medium house of three bedrooms could see prices surge from £97 to £149, while larger homes could see a rise from £137 to £211.

Fuel poverty is set to become a real problem in North Devon - Credit: End Fuel Poverty Coalition

More than half (53pc) of East Anglian households said they're worried about their ability to afford their energy bills as gas and electricity prices soared during the winter, research commissioned by Smart Energy GB found.

The research, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, also revealed that nearly half (45pc) of households in the region said they don't know how much they are paying for gas and more than one in three (29pc) don't know how much their electricity costs.