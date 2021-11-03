Police praise 'positive' funfair in town park
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Police in Great Yarmouth have praised a funfair which took over St George's Park for four days as a "positive" event.
The funfair was the first in the town for two years and took place between Thursday, October 21 and Sunday, October 24.
It drew large crowds and featured classic rides such as waltzers, a helter skelter and the dodgems.
Police carried out patrols in the park during the funfair, with officers chatting to families as they enjoyed the many rides.
A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Officers conducted patrols over the weekend at the funfair at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth engaging with the local community.
You may also want to watch:
"We're pleased to report there were no incidents reported to us and police would like to thank those families and communities who attended for such a positive event."
The event was staged by the Showmen's Guild.
Most Read
- 1 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
- 2 Film crew spotted shooting on Gorleston beach
- 3 Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash
- 4 Man who travelled 272 miles to meet teen convicted of child sex offences
- 5 Beach huts 'sold out' as another 18 are added along prom
- 6 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
- 7 Weird Norfolk: The ‘cursed’ painting blamed for a Yarmouth fire
- 8 'How will they cope?' - People air views on 665 home estate bid
- 9 Tributes to 'kind and loving' Coastwatch serviceman who died on duty
- 10 Norfolk businesswomen to donate £10k to local charities