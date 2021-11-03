Police praise 'positive' funfair in town park

A youngster has fun on the carousel - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police in Great Yarmouth have praised a funfair which took over St George's Park for four days as a "positive" event.

The funfair was the first in the town for two years and took place between Thursday, October 21 and Sunday, October 24.

It drew large crowds and featured classic rides such as waltzers, a helter skelter and the dodgems.

A family has fun at the fair - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police carried out patrols in the park during the funfair, with officers chatting to families as they enjoyed the many rides.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Officers conducted patrols over the weekend at the funfair at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth engaging with the local community.

You may also want to watch:

"We're pleased to report there were no incidents reported to us and police would like to thank those families and communities who attended for such a positive event."

The event was staged by the Showmen's Guild.