Plans to turn Great Yarmouth furniture shop into café and flats approved by council

Published: 8:46 AM August 9, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

A furniture shop in Great Yarmouth’s historic rows is to become a cafe and a series of flats.

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee, members voted in favour of a scheme to turn 43 Market Row into a café/restaurant, with seven flats filling the floors above.

The building is currently home to Instant Furniture, which is in the midst of a closing down sale.

And while concerns were raised by neighbouring businesses that the area already has several cafés, councillors agreed voted in favour of the scheme.

Borough council leader Graham Plant said: “I think people need to realise we need different things in the town to contribute to a night-time economy.”

You may also want to watch:

Labour councillor Trevor Wainwright, however, said it was a shame to see the loss of a retail unit in the town.

He said: “I would have preferred for the entire ground floor of the building to remain in retail use.”