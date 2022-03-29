Meet the team putting borough on the map for their footballing skills

GY Galante United line up before the game against Enfield & CM - Credit: Anthony Carroll

They are a team of fast-moving and skilful footballers who are putting Great Yarmouth firmly on the region's sports map.

GY Galante United are the only team in Norfolk to play Futsal at a regional level.

Players from GY Galante United celebrate a goal - Credit: Jodi Coote

Futsal is a fast-paced version of football which sees five players on the pitch for each side, with rolling subs used during each 20-minute half, and the clock stopped every time the ball goes out play.

Formed by two friends from the Great Yarmouth area, Samuel Galante and Tiago Pires, the team competes in the LNFS England East league, with players from Lowestoft and Norwich joining the ranks.

Action from the game held at Denes Ormiston Academy - Credit: Anthony Carroll

They play Sundays at Lowestoft's Ormiston Denes Academy's sports centre.

At the weekend GY Galante hosted London team Enfield & CM and triumphed over them 12-7 in an end-to-end clash.

The win meant GY Galante sit third in their league, while Enfield are top.

Futsal fans were able to watch the game live on the Eleven Sports app.

As well as letting the 22 team members share their love of the game, the club has a strong community ethos.

The game ended in a 12-7 victory for GY Galante United - Credit: Anthony Carroll

It encourages people to watch games from a spectator area, has a women's Futsal section and is in the process of forming a children's team.

The club was formed in 2017 to allow footballers to play five, six and seven-a-side games, moving to Futsal in 2019.

Mr Galante, who is club chairman, said: "Futsal is very fast and skillful. A lot of our players are street footballers.

Game captain Andre Costa and team chairman Samuel Galante - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"There are a lot of goals and action."

Mr Pires, who is the club's executive secretary, said: "We formed the club as we both love football and saw there was nothing in the area like this."

Andre Costa, 34 and from Great Yamouth, was the club captain on Sunday.

He said he joined the club as he loved football and Futsal and said it was like a "family to me now".

The players shake hands ahead of the LNFS East league game - Credit: Anthony Carroll

GY Galante United are due to play at home to Braintree on Sunday, April 3 at 2pm.

Anyone interested in joining GY Galante United can email galanteunited2017@outlook.com

Futsal facts

The game has its origins in Brazil and Uruguay in the 1930s.

The International Federation for Futebol de Sala, FIFUSA, was officially founded in Brazil in 1971 and the first FIFUSA world championships were held in Sao Paulo.

FIFA named the 5-a-side game Futsal in 1989 when it took over the sport.

The first Futsal World Championships were held in the Netherlands that same year, with Brazil claiming the title.

In the game there are no throw ins, instead there are kick-ins.

Goalkeepers have four seconds to get rid of the ball in their possession.

Games have been known to last two hours due to the clock being stopped each time the ball leaves play.

There are unlimited substitutes and teams can call a timeout in each half.

If a player is shown a red card he can be replaced by a substitute after a mandatory two-minute time penalty that always follows a red card.