Published: 2:21 PM March 29, 2021

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth could be converted into a shop and restaurant.

A pub in Great Yarmouth that has closed and reopened three times in the last decade could see new life as a shop and restaurant - if a planning application gets the green light.

The Gallon Pot, on corner of Market Place and Church Plain, was put up for sale last December for £250,000.

This was despite a £200,000 refurbishment, carried out in 2018, which boasted a revamped kitchen and new games room.

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth has closed and reopened three times over the past decade.

New owners, the Hall Quay-based Shahaza Property Sales and Management, are now bidding to convert the premises into a shop and restaurant.

According to the plans, submitted to the borough council by applicant Naim Ruhomutally, one half of the pub would be converted into a retail shop, while the other half, which already has a kitchen, would reopen as a restaurant.

The ground floor currently comprises a bar, lounge, dining area and kitchen. At basement level there is a further bar with function space and the cellar.

The application can be viewed at Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal.

A decision on the bid is expected by April 14.

A potted history

The Gallon Pot, originally known as Burroughes Wine Lodge, was built in 1772 by William Burroughes, .

It was taken over by Lacons, which had a brewery overlooking the building, in 1897.

On May 7 1943, a Second World War bomb dropped by a German FW190 plane destroyed the pub.

Lacons rebuilt the venue and it was reopened in 1960, now known as the Gallon Pot.

In January 2014, the pub closed, citing cheap supermarket alcohol deals as one of the reasons for its declining trade.

Andrew Hall and Dane Rees took over the Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth in July 2018. The pub had closed again by February 2018.

The venue reopened under new management in July that year, with landlords Andrew Hall and Dane Rees taking over the pumps.

By February 2018, though, the pub was vacant again.

At the time, owner Enterprise Inns said a £200,000 renovation would transform the premises into "the leading venue for food and functions in Yarmouth".

Maria Armstrong, who ran the pub with her husband Kirk from September 2018 to October 2019.

And while the pub did reopen in September 2018, boasting a new kitchen and games room under landlords Maria and Kirk Armstrong, it shut down again after only a year.

The Gallon Pot reopened in January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic brought down the shutters once again.

Last December, the building was listed for sale for £250,000.



