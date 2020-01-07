Search

New nursery to open on industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 12:13 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 07 January 2020

A new children's nursery will open at the end of James Watt Close in Bradwell after plans were given the green light by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A new children's nursery will open on the edge of an industrial estate after plans were given the green light.

The Compass Building, on Gapton Hall Industrial Estate in Great Yarmouth, had housed offices belonging to Petrofac, an oilfield services company, and will now be home to Stay n Play Day Care.

The planning application states there will be a minimum of 25 staff and indicates an apprenticeship program will be set up for the development of additional staff.

Addressing concerns over impact on traffic, the applicant Jayne Youngs said staff will be encouraged to car share.

There are ten parking spaces on the site, which can also be accessed on foot by a footpath across the recreation ground to the south.

Plans show rooms for children from three months to five years old.

Scheduled opening hours are Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

