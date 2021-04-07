News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Urgent overnight road closure in Great Yarmouth

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:30 PM April 7, 2021   
Gapton Hall Road Great Yarmouth

A section of Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth will close overnight on April 9 for urgent repair work. - Credit: Google Maps

Urgent resurfacing work will close a road overnight in Great Yarmouth.

The job, costing £15,000, will see Norfolk County Council repair the surface on Gapton Hall Road at its junction with Gapton Hall roundabout.

It will take one night to complete, from approximately 8pm on Friday (April 9) to 6am on Saturday (April 10).

A signed diversion route will be in place and access to the retail park will be via the A47 Harfreys roundabout, Harfreys Road and Morton Peto Road.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.


Great Yarmouth News

