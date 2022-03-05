Photographer singles out Great Yarmouth's gas tower
- Credit: Laura Fisher
It is a fixture on the Great Yarmouth skyline every bit as familiar and cherished as Nelson's monument and the Pleasure Beach rollercoaster.
And now the town's vast gas holder, on Admiralty Road, has been captured in a stunning photograph as part of a project to chronicle the UK's industrial heritage.
The image was taken by photographer Laura Fisher and included in her new book, Decommissioned, which focuses on Britain's last remaining gas holders.
It is one of 120 to feature in the book, but was singled out by Ms Fisher as her favourite of all of them.
"The ornate design and the size of the columns are amazing," she said. "I went back a second time as it was so striking.”
Ms Fisher, who is based in Medway, Kent, has spent more than five years on the project.
She said: “The project was such a fantastic opportunity for me to see parts of the UK I probably would never have seen otherwise.
Most Read
- 1 Roadside pub unveils glamorous new look ahead of reopening
- 2 Jim Davidson supports mission to name Norfolk lifeboat after late nurse
- 3 Flytipping blitz extended after 'pride brought back' to litter hotspot
- 4 Six things you can't do in Great Yarmouth anymore
- 5 Man in 70s hit by bus in Gorleston
- 6 Royal pageantmaster suffers head injury after being 'hit by bus'
- 7 Boutique indoor plant business to open in Gorleston
- 8 Cafe bringing 'magic of the circus' to coffee dates opens at Hippodrome
- 9 Permission for more stalls on Gorleston clifftop car park
- 10 Three-year permission granted for new Yarmouth ferris wheel
“I was fascinated by the stories I uncovered from the communities that lived and worked around the holders."
Yarmouth's 14 cast-columned landmark has been a towering presence in the area since being built in 1886 and is now a listed heritage site.
However, in 2018, residents of Great Yarmouth had speculated that the structure was at risk of being dismantled, following a bid to knock one down in Norwich.
National Grid, which has responsibility for the site, confirmed it would remain.
What can be done with unused gas holders?
For more than 200 years gas holders, also known as gasometers, have been a feature of skylines across Europe.
Technology has evolved since they were first constructed and it is now more efficient to store natural gas underground, leaving the skeletal remains as a reminder of a bygone age.
In 2019, Norwich's last-surviving Victorian gas holder on Gas Hill was dismantled.
In Austria, the brick-framed Vienna Gasometers were featured in the 1987 James Bond movie, The Living Daylights, as a secret base.
They were later converted to residential and commercial units.
In Amsterdam, the former gas holder at Westergasfabriek has become the venue of regular techno parties.