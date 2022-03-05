Photographer singles out Great Yarmouth's gas tower

The gas holder on Admiralty Road has been in place since 1886. - Credit: Laura Fisher

It is a fixture on the Great Yarmouth skyline every bit as familiar and cherished as Nelson's monument and the Pleasure Beach rollercoaster.

And now the town's vast gas holder, on Admiralty Road, has been captured in a stunning photograph as part of a project to chronicle the UK's industrial heritage.

Laura Fisher spent five years travelling across the UK taking photos of unused Victorian industrial buildings. - Credit: Laura Fisher

The image was taken by photographer Laura Fisher and included in her new book, Decommissioned, which focuses on Britain's last remaining gas holders.

It is one of 120 to feature in the book, but was singled out by Ms Fisher as her favourite of all of them.

"The ornate design and the size of the columns are amazing," she said. "I went back a second time as it was so striking.”

Ms Fisher, who is based in Medway, Kent, has spent more than five years on the project.

She said: “The project was such a fantastic opportunity for me to see parts of the UK I probably would never have seen otherwise.

“I was fascinated by the stories I uncovered from the communities that lived and worked around the holders."

Yarmouth's 14 cast-columned landmark has been a towering presence in the area since being built in 1886 and is now a listed heritage site.

The photobook, Decommissioned, features striking black and white images of 120 of Britain’s last remaining gas holders, including this image of the Huddersfield holder. - Credit: Laura Fisher

However, in 2018, residents of Great Yarmouth had speculated that the structure was at risk of being dismantled, following a bid to knock one down in Norwich.

National Grid, which has responsibility for the site, confirmed it would remain.

The gas holder at Gas Hill. Plans have been put forward to demolish it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

What can be done with unused gas holders?

For more than 200 years gas holders, also known as gasometers, have been a feature of skylines across Europe.

Technology has evolved since they were first constructed and it is now more efficient to store natural gas underground, leaving the skeletal remains as a reminder of a bygone age.

In 2019, Norwich's last-surviving Victorian gas holder on Gas Hill was dismantled.

In Austria, the brick-framed Vienna Gasometers were featured in the 1987 James Bond movie, The Living Daylights, as a secret base.

They were later converted to residential and commercial units.

In Amsterdam, the former gas holder at Westergasfabriek has become the venue of regular techno parties.