Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

Fire crews were called on Monday (May 20) to a flat fire in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a flat in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.45pm on Monday (May 20) to reports of a fire at a flat on George Street.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to the scene and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire while wearing breathing apparatus.

After the fire had been put out crews ventilated the property and checked for any hotspots.

There were no casualties, the fire service said.

You may also want to watch: