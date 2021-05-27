Youngster braves the shave on 10th birthday - at dog groomers

Published: 11:15 AM May 27, 2021

A Great Yarmouth youngster chose an unorthodox way of celebrating her 10th birthday - at an equally unorthodox location.

Lacey Williams decided to shave her long hair to raise money for charity. - Credit: Trace Williams

Lacey Williams, who turned 10 on May 26, decided she wanted to make her birthday a memorable one.

Miss Williams, who is home schooled, saw an advert for Macmillan cancer charity and decided she would brave the shave to help raise funds for the charity.

Stacey Cooper, from Cooper's Canine Grooming on Broad Row, said she couldn't turn Lacey away for her act of kindness. - Credit: Trace Williams

But wanting to make the moment even more memorable, Miss Williams decided to ask a neighbouring dog groomer, Stacey Cooper from Cooper's Canines on Broad Row, to do the honours.

Local businesses donated cash to the event, and her grandparents also got involved to help Miss Williams achieve her goal.

The 10-year-old aimed to raise £100 for the cancer charity, but Macmillan has already received more than £700 for Miss William's act of kindness.

Miss Williams' mother, Trace, said: "Lacey is so selfless and loves to help in huge ways.

"She’s done such an amazing thing she has a heart of gold."

Miss Williams's new hairstyle hasn't "phased her what so ever - she is loving it," her mother said. - Credit: Trace Williams



