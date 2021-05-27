Youngster braves the shave on 10th birthday - at dog groomers
- Credit: Trace Williams
A Great Yarmouth youngster chose an unorthodox way of celebrating her 10th birthday - at an equally unorthodox location.
Lacey Williams, who turned 10 on May 26, decided she wanted to make her birthday a memorable one.
Miss Williams, who is home schooled, saw an advert for Macmillan cancer charity and decided she would brave the shave to help raise funds for the charity.
But wanting to make the moment even more memorable, Miss Williams decided to ask a neighbouring dog groomer, Stacey Cooper from Cooper's Canines on Broad Row, to do the honours.
Local businesses donated cash to the event, and her grandparents also got involved to help Miss Williams achieve her goal.
You may also want to watch:
The 10-year-old aimed to raise £100 for the cancer charity, but Macmillan has already received more than £700 for Miss William's act of kindness.
Miss Williams' mother, Trace, said: "Lacey is so selfless and loves to help in huge ways.
Most Read
- 1 Luxury cruise ship planning post-Covid return to Great Yarmouth
- 2 Drivers warned of new diversion at third river crossing site
- 3 See inside abandoned Art Deco seaside pub before renovation
- 4 'Fingers crossed' - Hopes high for busy summer in Yarmouth
- 5 Looking at back at more than 80 years at the Ocean Room nightclub
- 6 Housing development bid for former Yarmouth school site
- 7 'Questionable driving' sees drink-driver snared
- 8 Hospital 10th highest for rate of Covid deaths after admission
- 9 Super Flower Moon to be visible over Norfolk
- 10 Northern Lights and Ed Sheeran gig among items on mum's bucket list
"She’s done such an amazing thing she has a heart of gold."