Christmas markets 'spread out across the borough'
- Credit: James Weeds
You've heard of party in the park, now Great Yarmouth will be hosting markets in the park.
This year's Christmas programme for the borough will see a wide-reaching event organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
Christmas in the Parks will see food markets, fairground rides and a Santa's grotto bringing festive cheer from November 26 until December 5.
The event will be held in St George's Park and the Boating Lake and Priory Gardens in Gorleston.
Both parks will have pitches offering food, drinks and gifts and the Boating Lake will be home to Father Christmas.
You may also want to watch:
A tunnel of lights is expected to lead the way from the market place to St George's Park.
There will also be a pantomime hosted inside the Town Hall between December 23 and January 2.
Most Read
- 1 'Very high risk' paedophile who groomed 12-year-old has sentence doubled
- 2 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
- 3 New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art
- 4 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
- 5 Man sought help for ADHD before his death, inquest hears
- 6 65,000 attend Out There Festival
- 7 Photo gallery: Memories of the lost lido at Gorleston seafront
- 8 National newspaper names Great Yarmouth as a top autumn destination
- 9 New street art supports City of Culture bid
- 10 Two people injured in A47 crash
Mr Smith said: "With last year's winter programme cancelled, this year's is full steam ahead.
"This Christmas, we're spreading out across the borough and it's looking to be fantastic."