Christmas markets 'spread out across the borough'

Published: 4:44 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM September 22, 2021

GYBC events co-ordinator, Wendy Takman, council leader, Carl Smith, Widow Twankey and Wishy-washy at the Christmas in the Parks announcement. - Credit: James Weeds

You've heard of party in the park, now Great Yarmouth will be hosting markets in the park.

This year's Christmas programme for the borough will see a wide-reaching event organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Christmas in the Parks will see food markets, fairground rides and a Santa's grotto bringing festive cheer from November 26 until December 5.

The event will be held in St George's Park and the Boating Lake and Priory Gardens in Gorleston.

Both parks will have pitches offering food, drinks and gifts and the Boating Lake will be home to Father Christmas.

A tunnel of lights is expected to lead the way from the market place to St George's Park.

There will also be a pantomime hosted inside the Town Hall between December 23 and January 2.

Mr Smith said: "With last year's winter programme cancelled, this year's is full steam ahead.

"This Christmas, we're spreading out across the borough and it's looking to be fantastic."