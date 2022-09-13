News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Towns' churches to hold memorial services for the Queen

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:57 PM September 13, 2022
Great Yarmouth Minster.

Great Yarmouth Minster will hold a service of remembrance from 6pm on Sunday - Credit: James Weeds

The time has been confirmed for a service of remembrance for the Queen at Great Yarmouth's main church.

A civic service of remembrance will be held at Great Yarmouth Minster on Sunday, 18 September from 6pm.

There will also be a two minute silence led by the mayor of the borough Graham Plant at 11am at the Minster on the day of the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

In Gorleston St Mary Magdalene Church will be holding a memorial service for the Queen on Friday, September 16.

Rev Matthew Price and members of the St Mary Magdalene Church community promote the jubilee fun day

Rev Matthew Price and members of the St Mary Magdalene Church community promote the jubilee fun day - Credit: Rev Matthew Price

The service will start at 7pm.

A statement from the Gorleston church said: "Everyone is invited to this special commemoration service for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We will be giving thanks for her life and service, reflecting on her legacy and example and praying for His Majesty King Charles III and the rest of the Royal Family."

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

