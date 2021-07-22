Published: 11:26 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM July 22, 2021

The Covid infection rate in Gorleston South and Beach is almost double the national average, as of July 16. - Credit: Archant

Rates of coronavirus infection in some Great Yarmouth neighbourhoods are almost double the national average - but hospital admissions are still lower than during previous waves.

Figures from Public Health England for the seven days up to July 16 show that across the borough 668.4 people per 100,000 tested positive - the borough's second-highest ever since the pandemic began.

Only one day has recorded more cases. That was January 4, during the peak of the second wave, when the rate was 691.6.

Early figures, however, indicate the borough will set a new record case rate in Norfolk, well into the 700s, when the latest data is published on Thursday afternoon (July 22).

The rise in infections has also seen more than a thousand people in Great Yarmouth told to self-isolate in the week ending July 14, after they were 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app.

Overall, across the county, the infection rate stands at 298.4 per 100,000 people.

While the number of cases continues to rise, hospital admissions remain comparitively low. As of July 20, there were 24 people in the Norfolk's three hospitals, and three patients in critical care.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney said that hospitals across the region have "well-rehearsed and tested plans in place for a rise in Covid hospitalisations".

Since the beginning of June, two people have died at the James Paget hospital. One was a woman in her 50s and the other was a man in his 40s, with underlying conditions.

Compared to the first and second waves of the pandemic, hospital admissions due to Covid remain low at the James Paget hospital in Gorleston. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

A closer look at the figures from across the borough shows the virus is most widespread around Gorleston and Bradwell, where the rate of infection is almost double the national average of 510.9 per 100,000.

In Gorleston South and Beach, for the seven days up to July 16, the number was 1,112.1 per 100,000 people.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, flanked by a pair of Covid marshals. - Credit: Archant

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, reiterated his message for people to get regularly tested.

He said that wearing a face mask was a matter of "personal responsibility" but that he would be wearing one in public spaces like supermarkets and encouraged others to do the same.

Some of the cases contributing to the current spike have been traced back to people gathering to watch Euro 2020 matches.

The rapid rise in infections has brought mobile testing units to the villages of Hemsby, Ormesby, Somerton, and Winterton.

A large number of the new cases have come from these parishes.

A message to self-isolate, with one day of required isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app - Credit: PA

'Pingdemic'

More than a thousand people in Great Yarmouth were told to self-isolate in the seven days up to Wednesday, July 14.

Currently, people who come into contact with those who have tested positive for the virus are being told to isolate for ten days - however, those who have been double-jabbed will not have to from August 16.

In Great Yarmouth the figure was double the second-highest, with 1,212 people pinged by the NHS Covid app, compared to 596 on December 30 last year.

Norfolk as a whole saw 7,881 pings. Before that, the record was 5,580, also on December 30.

Every local authority in Norfolk, apart from Breckland, saw record figures for the amount of people told to self-isolate.

Neighbourhoods across Great Yarmouth - Cases per 100,000 up to July 16 (Cases)

Gorleston South and Beach - 1,112.1 (98)

Bradwell North - 992 (63)

Bradwell South and Hopton - 953.8 (69)

Yarmouth North - 776.5 (46)

Gorleston North - 760.3 (60)

Gorleston West - 746.9 (56)

Belton - 626.2 (33)

Southtown and Cobholm - 586.9 (44)

Fleggburgh, Rollesby and Martham - 557.5 (42)

Yarmouth Parade - 504.8 (49)

Yarmouth Central and Northgate - 436.9 (33)

Hemsby and Ormesby - 419.1 (38)

Caister - 366.9 (33)











