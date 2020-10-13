‘Sheer thoughtlessness’ - Three people punished for dog-fouling and fly-tipping

Penny Carpenter, chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee, has labelled as "sheer thoughtlessness" recent cases of dog-fouling and fly-tipping. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Three people have been fined a total of more than £1,300 for dog-fouling and fly-tipping offences.

A man has been fined for fly-tipping in Gorleston. Pictured is the waste. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. A man has been fined for fly-tipping in Gorleston. Pictured is the waste. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The cases, brought by Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environmental services department, were heard at the town’s Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 29.

Sandra Gaizauskaite, 33, of Havelock Road, was caught on CCTV failing to pick up after her dog had fouled at the corner of Havelock Road and Alma Road on January 2 this year.

She was captured again on CCTV the following day, this time littering by picking up her dog’s mess and putting it in a green recycling wheelie bin near her home address.

The magistrates found her guilty of both offences in her absence and ordered her to pay £200 for dog-fouling and £300 for littering, as well as £350 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Jill Law, 49, of Nelson Road South, was also found guilty in her absence of an offence of dog-fouling after an environmental ranger saw her failing to clear up after her dog at St Nicholas Recreation Ground on January 22.

She was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £100 costs plus a £40 victim surcharge.

David Kemp, 50, of Kings Road, Gorleston, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping on December 5 last year when he dumped approximately five black bags of waste at Malthouse Lane in Gorleston, behind the old registry office.

Evidence recovered from the waste allowed the council to trace him.

Mr Kemp was ordered to pay a £480 fine, £250 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Cllr Penny Carpenter, chairman of the borough council’s environment committee, said: “As a society we witness the sheer thoughtlessness carried out by others who have very little consideration for the majority.

“Our team are, quite rightly, recognised as a proactive unit and we fully support them in their duties and welcome the court’s decision on these cases.”

Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough or has information that may help to identify an offender should contact the environmental rangers and provide as much information as possible, such as the location and time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offender(s), and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or you can call 01493 846478.