Another foodbank opens in Great Yarmouth

Volunteers and team members gathered to celebrate the opening of the new foodbank outside the Pathway Cafe on Admiralty Road. - Credit: Yarmouth & Magdalen Foodbank

Yet another foodbank has opened in Great Yarmouth as the pandemic and the rising cost of living sees more people unable to cover basic costs.

The Yarmouth and Magdalen Foodbank launched on Thursday, March 10 with an official opening at The Pathway Cafe on Admiralty Road.

The new foodbank - which is affiliated with the Trussell Trust - will operate out of two centres, a new hub at The Pathway Cafe in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth and at St Mary Magdalene Church, Magdalen Square in Gorleston, where the existing foodbank is joining the new partnership.

The foodbanks operate on a referral basis with the centre at Pathway Cafe open between 10am and 12pm on Thursdays and the Magdalen centre open between 9.30am and 11.30am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The official opening was attended by Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Adrian Thompson.

On Thursday, the Mayor of Great Yarmouth officially opened the new foodbank at the Pathway Cafe on Admiralty Road. - Credit: Yarmouth & Magdalen Foodbank

He said: "In an ideal world, foodbanks wouldn’t be here but we don’t live in a perfect world and it is clear that this foodbank will serve an important purpose, as foodbanks across the borough already do.

"It's amazing to see the generosity of local people who support foodbanks - and at the moment the way they are supporting Ukraine too.”

Rev Canon Simon Ward, rector of Great Yarmouth, said: “Current times are hard for everyone and it is important that help is there for people at a moment of crisis where putting food on the table just isn’t possible.

"We are enormously grateful to all those whose generosity has brought this work to fruition.”

Rev Matthew Price, vicar of St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston, added: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, our foodbank provision has grown significantly.

"As the cost of living rises, we are already seeing usage rise, but we remain committed to Trussell Trust’s new vision for a UK without the need for foodbanks. We believe that their strategic support will help us work toward that end for this area.”





Agencies wishing to be able to refer clients to either centre should email agencies@yarmouthmagdalen.foodbank.org.uk for further details.

Donations of food for the foodbank can be made at either centre during opening hours.

Other foodbanks in the borough

In Great Yarmouth, The Salvation Army on Tolhouse Street runs a weekly foodbank.

GYnet operate a foodbank from Sturdee Avenue. For more information, visit their Facebook group - GYnet Emergency Food Donations and Household Goods.

Up until recently, Mandalay Wellbeing CIC was running a foodbank from Victoria Arcade. The service has since finished due to lack of funding and Mandalay's premises has moved to The Priory Centre on Priory Plain.

The Well Within Gorleston Baptist Church foodbank on Lowestoft Road is open Mondays and Thursdays 8.30am until 12.00pm.

Bradwell's Pet Chalet Cattery also run a pet foodbank with donations going to the RSPCA. People can donate by visiting the premises at 53 Lord's Lane and leaving pet food in the black collection bin outside.