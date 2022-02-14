Colourful 90s street party coming to Great Yarmouth

A three-day retro music and dance parade promising to "blow away the winter blues" will take place in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Musicians will be leading a 90s style music and dance procession through different parts of the borough over three consecutive days in February.

Organisers are bringing live music to the streets of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth and the Magdalen Estate in Gorleston from February 22 until February 24.

The events are being organised by Freshly Greated - a creative project, funded by Arts Council England and led by the local community with support from Voluntary Norfolk, Out There Arts, Creative Collisions, Jays UK Ltd and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners will be performing in the streets across the borough - and they want you to join in the fun. - Credit: Andrew Billington

Karen Jeremiah, programme director for Freshly Greated, said: “We can’t wait to blow away the winter blues and bring some fun to the neighbourhoods we work in with these brilliant performers.

"Freshly Greated are putting on a wide variety of creative and fun activities for communities in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and welcome anyone to get involved."

To help local residents get into the spirit, the Freshly Greated team are also putting on a series of free workshops during the half term holidays to decorate bucket hats - a popular accessory from the 1990s.

Workshops are being held from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday, February 15 at Cobholm Community Centre, and again at the same time on February 16 at Market Gates Shopping Centre and February 17 at St Mary Magdalene Church.

There’s no need to book, but it is first come first served.

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners - a diverse mix of musicians, performers, singers and producers - will be leading the procession throughout parts of the borough.

The group, who have performed at numerous festivals, carnivals and events throughout the UK and across the world, are described by Freshly Greated as renowned for their dynamic, engaging performances and creating a party atmosphere.

If you want to take part in this dance procession, meet at 5pm on Tuesday, February 22 at Cobholm Primary School, 5pm on Wednesday, February 23 at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy or 5pm on Thursday, February 24 at Ormiston Herman Academy.

For more information, visit the Freshly Greated Facebook page.