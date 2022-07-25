Six call outs in "busy day" for Norfolk lifeboat station

A Norfolk lifeboat station revealed it responded to six call outs in a hectic day over the weekend.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat were called to six incidents in the area on Sunday (July 24) in what was described as a "busy day" by Captain Lindsey Wigmore, lifeboat operations manager for the station.

As well as being involved in a callout involving a woman found dead in the sea off Winterton, lifeboats were called to a separate incident involving a black inflatable object.

The inflatable, which was in the shape of a whale, was found in the area of The Putford Jaguar which was anchored close to Great Yarmouth Beach.

After ALB Samarbeta and ILB John Rowntree recovered the inflatable, reports came in from Humber Coastguard that a person had been on the inflatable and was deemed missing.

After completing an expanding square search, there were no sightings of a missing person.

In another incident, ILB John Rowntree was tasked by Humber Coastguard to an overturned dingy in the water off Gorleston Beach.

The dingy was recovered after arrival and it was thought that the person had been thrown from the dingy into the water by rough waves.

The person had managed to swim to the beach with help from the general public.

Two crew members swam to the beach from the ILB John Rowntree to get to the person and conduct welfare checks as soon as possible.

On arrival, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat confirmed "the person was a little shaken but was well and talking".

The details of the other three shouts were not described.