News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Lifeboat crew rescues seasick passenger on broken-down boat

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:44 PM August 26, 2022
The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescued a broken down vessel off the Norfolk coast

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescued a broken down vessel off the Norfolk coast - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

Lifeboat crews were called into action when a boat broke down off the Great Yarmouth coast with a person suffering from sea sickness on board.

The volunteer Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew was launched at 12.45pm on Friday.

A vessel had run into difficulty near Caister while travelling from Lowestoft to Hull.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescued a broken down vessel off the Norfolk coast

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescued a broken down vessel off the Norfolk coast - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

The eight-metre motorboat had broken down just off Gorleston piers and drifted as far as the Caister Shoal, 200m east of Caister.

Three people were on board, with one suffering from sea sickness.

Once at the scene, the lifeboat crew quickly got the boat under tow and transported it to moor safely at Town Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Breydon Bridge, Great Yarmouth Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Live News

Closures on busy A47 bridge for seven months due to maintenance work

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
GORLESTON, NORFOLK, UK SUMMER AUGUST 2016 Picture: James Bass

What are your thoughts on Gorleston seafront's masterplan?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
JW_04_starhotel_yarmouth_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Crews battle blaze at boarded-up hotel in Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon