Lifeboat crew rescues seasick passenger on broken-down boat

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescued a broken down vessel off the Norfolk coast - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

Lifeboat crews were called into action when a boat broke down off the Great Yarmouth coast with a person suffering from sea sickness on board.

The volunteer Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew was launched at 12.45pm on Friday.

A vessel had run into difficulty near Caister while travelling from Lowestoft to Hull.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescued a broken down vessel off the Norfolk coast - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

The eight-metre motorboat had broken down just off Gorleston piers and drifted as far as the Caister Shoal, 200m east of Caister.

Three people were on board, with one suffering from sea sickness.

Once at the scene, the lifeboat crew quickly got the boat under tow and transported it to moor safely at Town Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.