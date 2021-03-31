Published: 12:47 PM March 31, 2021

Affordable housing in Great Yarmouth. (Left to right: Great Northern Close, Crab Lane and Beach Coach Station). Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

A bid to build 36 affordable flat-pack homes at three locations on the coast has been recommended for approval.

The scheme would see Great Yarmouth Borough Council put up 18 homes at Beach Coach Station in Great Yarmouth, eight at nearby Great Northern Close and ten on a strip of green land at Crab Lane in Gorleston.

All properties would be prefabricated, modular buildings.

There has been opposition to the plans, especially among neighbours of the Crab Lane site, but planning officers have said an all affordable housing scheme provides "considerable material benefit".

In three reports prepared for the council's development control committee, which is meeting on Wednesday (March 31) afternoon, planners say the three proposals would "very rapidly deliver a significant contribution to smaller housing accommodation" in the borough.

Approximately 100 residents objected to the proposed Crab Lane development, mainly over concerns about the loss of green space.

In response, planners have said: "It is true that the spacious character of Crab Lane will change, but that characteristic is not considered one that has to be preserved at all costs, given the timely positive provision of affordable housing that this application represents."

Residents living near the other two sites raised concerns over the impact on parking.

Planners have said that there are alternative sites for parking around Great Northern Close, and that while the development at Beach Coach Station would remove parking spaces from a major car park, the space is "little used most of the year".

The meeting, which takes place at 4pm today (March 31), can be viewed on the borough council's YouTube channel.



