Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47
A graphic designer who suffered with paranoid psychosis and schizophrenia took his own life at the age of 47, an inquest heard.
Andrew Thompson was found dead on William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth on August 19, 2020.
An inquest into his death heard he had a long history of mental health problems and had been sectioned at one point.
Mr Thompson, of Southtown Road, had been engaged with the mental health trust for the region and no concerns had been raised that he had suicidal thoughts.
Assistant Norfolk Coroner Johanna Thompson said his death "had come out of the blue" as far as health professionals were concerned.
She gave a verdict of suicide into the death of Mr Thompson.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is carrying out a review of the circumstances surrounding the death to see if anything can be learned.
