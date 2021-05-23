News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Coastal guest house 'in good decorative order' set for auction

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:16 AM May 23, 2021   
The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A nine-bedroom guest house, not far away from a popular pier and seafront, is set to be auctioned off later this month.

The Shemara guest house on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Described as being "in good decorative order" it is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on June 16 with a guide price of £185,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers states: "Well presented nine-bedroom guest house located within walking distance of Marine Parade, beach and sea in Great Yarmouth.

"The mid terrace property has been run as a guest house called Shemara for many years and has proven to be popular with many returning guests.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off.

The well presented nine bedroom Shemara Guest House is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"The property is in good decorative order and viewing is highly recommended.

"All business furniture and fittings including crockery, cutlery, beds, bedding and televisions are included in the sale."

