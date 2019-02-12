Search

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

PUBLISHED: 20:18 04 March 2019

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Councillors are so much like politicians insofar as they are in a bubble and seems so totally out of touch with reality.

And I refer to the proposal to transform Yarmouth’s Hall Quay with restaurant, cafe etc to support the evening economy.

But like the Waterways, this will be another white elephant because even 30 years ago when there was a lot of business operating in the Hall Quay area - pubs, restaurants, cafes and a club - it never really worked because people never went to Hall Quay at night and slowly they closed.

That was when the economy was in much better shape than it is now.

So, come on Mr Plant, and think again, because no one is going to go to Hall Quay at night and most people can’t even make ends meet, let alone afford to go to a restaurant what with Universal Credit, zero hours contracts and poorly paid jobs.

Spending money trying to attract new business into the town is what is needed and not wasting it on projects that will fail.

P Mantripp

Leman Road

Gorleston

