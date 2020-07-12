Hand grenade discovered by litter picker confirmed as ‘plastic dummy’

A hand grenade found by a litter picker in Great Yarmouth yesterday has been confirmed as a “plastic dummy”.

Colchester bomb squad headed to Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth on Saturday after an unwitting litter picker discovered a hand grenade with a pin still in place, with police closing off the road as a precaution.

But according to Norfolk Constabulary, this has been established as a training grenade or “dummy”.

This means there was no live material inside and no risk of explosion.

Police have confirmed that the grenade was found by a litter picker on Lords Lane in the undergrowth beneath a grass verge, and that bomb squad units from Colchester came to assess the situation before any further action was taken.

The inspector on duty said: “This time it was fairly innocuous, which is fortunate. The van from Colchester arrived at the scene, assessed the risk and simply took the object away.”