Hand grenade discovered by litter picker confirmed as ‘plastic dummy’
PUBLISHED: 10:07 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 12 July 2020
Archant
A hand grenade found by a litter picker in Great Yarmouth yesterday has been confirmed as a “plastic dummy”.
Colchester bomb squad headed to Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth on Saturday after an unwitting litter picker discovered a hand grenade with a pin still in place, with police closing off the road as a precaution.
But according to Norfolk Constabulary, this has been established as a training grenade or “dummy”.
This means there was no live material inside and no risk of explosion.
Police have confirmed that the grenade was found by a litter picker on Lords Lane in the undergrowth beneath a grass verge, and that bomb squad units from Colchester came to assess the situation before any further action was taken.
The inspector on duty said: “This time it was fairly innocuous, which is fortunate. The van from Colchester arrived at the scene, assessed the risk and simply took the object away.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.