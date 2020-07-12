Search

Advanced search

Hand grenade discovered by litter picker confirmed as ‘plastic dummy’

PUBLISHED: 10:07 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 12 July 2020

Police officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Police officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Archant

A hand grenade found by a litter picker in Great Yarmouth yesterday has been confirmed as a “plastic dummy”.

Police officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul SoutheyPolice officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Colchester bomb squad headed to Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth on Saturday after an unwitting litter picker discovered a hand grenade with a pin still in place, with police closing off the road as a precaution.

But according to Norfolk Constabulary, this has been established as a training grenade or “dummy”.

This means there was no live material inside and no risk of explosion.

Police have confirmed that the grenade was found by a litter picker on Lords Lane in the undergrowth beneath a grass verge, and that bomb squad units from Colchester came to assess the situation before any further action was taken.

The inspector on duty said: “This time it was fairly innocuous, which is fortunate. The van from Colchester arrived at the scene, assessed the risk and simply took the object away.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bomb squad called to Great Yarmouth after hand grenade discovered by litter picker

Police officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Most Read

Bomb squad called to Great Yarmouth after hand grenade discovered by litter picker

Police officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hole cut in fence after two attempted break-ins at RAF base

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Hand grenade discovered by litter picker confirmed as ‘plastic dummy’

Police officers stationed at Lords Lane in Great Yarmouth while they wait for bomb disposal units to arrive. Photo: Paul Southey

‘The real heroes are on the frontline’ - Artists’ ‘amazing’ portraits honour for NHS workers

Kyle Ball with Anna Hales, left, and Natalie Weeds, right, after he painted their portraits to honour their work for the NHS at James Paget University Hospital. Credit: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Can you help these animals desperate to find a new home?

Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

First couple married in Norwich cathedral since lockdown enjoy ‘beautiful’ ceremony

Newlyweds Joe Howard and Victoria Howard were the first people to get married post lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN