Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following 'industrial incident'

Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Two people have been seriously injured in an industrial incident at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services including the air ambulance are on the scene.

Police were called at 10.50am (October 17) to South Beach Parade following reports of an industrial incident.

Two fire brigades from Great Yarmouth rushed to the scene at 10.56am.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

More to follow.

You may also want to watch: