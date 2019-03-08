Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following 'industrial incident'
PUBLISHED: 12:06 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 17 October 2019
Two people have been seriously injured in an industrial incident at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour.
Emergency services including the air ambulance are on the scene.
Police were called at 10.50am (October 17) to South Beach Parade following reports of an industrial incident.
Two fire brigades from Great Yarmouth rushed to the scene at 10.56am.
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
More to follow.