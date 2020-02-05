Video

WATCH: Man knocked off bike in hit and run 'could have been killed'

A man was knocked off his bicycle in a hit and run on Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth on January 29. Picture: Submitted. Archant

A man knocked off his bicycle in a hit and run has said he is lucky to still be walking.

Andrew Cranefield, 44, was cycling home from work across the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth after 5pm on Wednesday (January 29) when the incident happened.

"The car was speeding excessively and wiped through me," Mr Cranefield said.

"I have massive bruising. I can't believe I'm still walking to be honest. I could have been killed."

He added: "I'm more angry at the fact someone could do that. For all they know I could be dead."

Norfolk Police have said they were called to the collision and that it was reported to officers the car had failed to stop.

Mr Cranefield suffered minor injuries including bruising and grazing. He was treated by paramedics at the scene, he said.

He had been knocked from his bike by the car's wing-mirror which fell to the ground in the force of the collision.

Mr Cranefield had been travelling back from work at an electrical wholesaler. Normally he would drive but on that day his partner was using the car.

He said he hopes police can now find the driver.