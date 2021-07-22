News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man helped from river after concerns for his safety

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:25 PM July 22, 2021   
Repair work estimated to cost £16,500 is underway at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth.. Photo: George

Police were called to Haven Bridge on Thursday (July 22) following concerns for a man's safety. - Credit: Archant

A man was helped from the river in Great Yarmouth after concerns for his safety sparked an emergency response.

Police were called to Haven Bridge at approximately 11.45am on Thursday (July 22) following reports a man had gone into the water.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene, with appliances from Great Yarmouth and the rescue boat from Carrow attending.

Crews manually assisted the man out of the river and he was then placed in the care of the ambulance service. 

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

King Street with new shops.

Three major retailers moving in Great Yarmouth's King Street

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Robin Platten by his chip stall.

Video

Stall owner claims traders were misled over Market Place move

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Damien Laverick, 23, was sentenced to 8 years at Norwich Crown Court

'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years

Joel Adams

person