Man helped from river after concerns for his safety

Published: 2:25 PM July 22, 2021

Police were called to Haven Bridge on Thursday (July 22) following concerns for a man's safety.

A man was helped from the river in Great Yarmouth after concerns for his safety sparked an emergency response.

Police were called to Haven Bridge at approximately 11.45am on Thursday (July 22) following reports a man had gone into the water.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene, with appliances from Great Yarmouth and the rescue boat from Carrow attending.

Crews manually assisted the man out of the river and he was then placed in the care of the ambulance service.