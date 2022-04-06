News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Investigations ongoing at devastated Great Yarmouth pub

James Weeds

Published: 4:33 PM April 6, 2022
Entrance to Haven Bridge pub - barred

BARRED: A temporary fence still surrounds the former Haven Bridge pub. - Credit: James Weeds

Investigations continue two weeks after a blaze devastated a landmark pub in Great Yarmouth.

From around 8pm on Wednesday, March 23, plumes of smoke and large flames were seen all the way from the A47 Acle Straight as a blaze had broken out at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store on Bridge Road. The building suffered severe damage to its roof during the fire.

Great Yarmouth Haven Bridge fire

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 23. - Credit: Roman Stevie Henderson

On Tuesday, the entrance to the adjacent Steam Mill Lane was still closed and the gutted pub was covered in blue netting. Temporary fencing surrounded the building.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council have said investigations are still being carried out at the property.

Blue netting around the pub.

Blue netting surrounds the former Haven Bridge pub as investigations into the blaze take place. - Credit: James Weeds

Scaffolding has been in place at the building - which has had numerous names over 100 years - since Friday, March 25, when traffic was allowed back over Haven Bridge.

Earlier in March, the building had been occupied by eight people - including the leaseholder Martin Bennington. However, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk fire and Rescue served the unregistered home of multiple occupancy a prohibition notice following an inspection.

Blue netting on the pub.

Blue netting surrounded the former Haven Bridge pub, which was devastated by a blaze on March 23. - Credit: James Weeds

Bridge Road is open to traffic.

The pavement beside the former Haven Bridge pub remains closed. - Credit: James Weeds

Steam Mill Lane blocked to traffic

Steam Mill Lane is still inaccessible for traffic and pedestrians following a fire at the Haven Bridge pub on Wednesday, March 23. - Credit: James Weeds

