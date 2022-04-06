Investigations ongoing at devastated Great Yarmouth pub

BARRED: A temporary fence still surrounds the former Haven Bridge pub. - Credit: James Weeds

Investigations continue two weeks after a blaze devastated a landmark pub in Great Yarmouth.

From around 8pm on Wednesday, March 23, plumes of smoke and large flames were seen all the way from the A47 Acle Straight as a blaze had broken out at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store on Bridge Road. The building suffered severe damage to its roof during the fire.

On Tuesday, the entrance to the adjacent Steam Mill Lane was still closed and the gutted pub was covered in blue netting. Temporary fencing surrounded the building.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council have said investigations are still being carried out at the property.

Scaffolding has been in place at the building - which has had numerous names over 100 years - since Friday, March 25, when traffic was allowed back over Haven Bridge.

Earlier in March, the building had been occupied by eight people - including the leaseholder Martin Bennington. However, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk fire and Rescue served the unregistered home of multiple occupancy a prohibition notice following an inspection.

