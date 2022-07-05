Clearing of fire damaged Great Yarmouth pub at standstill

Steam Mill Lane, here pictured in April, will remain closed until October. - Credit: James Weeds

A landmark pub in Great Yarmouth remains practically untouched since a blaze gutted the building's interior earlier in the year.

The former Haven Bridge pub by Bridge Road was devastated by a blaze which could be seen from Acle New Road on the evening of Wednesday, March 23.

Firefighters tackle the blaze from a hydraulic platform at the former Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

In May, the cause of the fire remained "undetermined" following an inquiry by fire investigators.

Following the blaze, there were emergency closures on Bridge Road and Steam Mill Lane which resulted in heavy congestion in most of the town.

While Bridge Road re-opened two days after the fire, Norfolk County Council has said Steam Mill Lane is expected to be closed until October 31.

Whether the Haven Bridge pub can be rebuilt or is beyond repair following a fire in March has yet to be decided. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The council also said the building's scaffolding licence expires on July 10, but "an application to extend this is expected".

The building's owner, Martin Bennington, said currently plans to start clearing the building are at a standstill with insurers. Mr Bennington said there had also been several reports of break-ins at the site since the blaze.

Norfolk Constabulary said they were looking into these claims.