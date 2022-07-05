Clearing of fire damaged Great Yarmouth pub at standstill
- Credit: James Weeds
A landmark pub in Great Yarmouth remains practically untouched since a blaze gutted the building's interior earlier in the year.
The former Haven Bridge pub by Bridge Road was devastated by a blaze which could be seen from Acle New Road on the evening of Wednesday, March 23.
In May, the cause of the fire remained "undetermined" following an inquiry by fire investigators.
Following the blaze, there were emergency closures on Bridge Road and Steam Mill Lane which resulted in heavy congestion in most of the town.
While Bridge Road re-opened two days after the fire, Norfolk County Council has said Steam Mill Lane is expected to be closed until October 31.
The council also said the building's scaffolding licence expires on July 10, but "an application to extend this is expected".
The building's owner, Martin Bennington, said currently plans to start clearing the building are at a standstill with insurers. Mr Bennington said there had also been several reports of break-ins at the site since the blaze.
Norfolk Constabulary said they were looking into these claims.