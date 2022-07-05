News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Clearing of fire damaged Great Yarmouth pub at standstill

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:39 PM July 5, 2022
Steam Mill Lane blocked to traffic

Steam Mill Lane, here pictured in April, will remain closed until October. - Credit: James Weeds

A landmark pub in Great Yarmouth remains practically untouched since a blaze gutted the building's interior earlier in the year.

The former Haven Bridge pub by Bridge Road was devastated by a blaze which could be seen from Acle New Road on the evening of Wednesday, March 23.

A hydraulic platform tackles the Haven Bridge pub fire

Firefighters tackle the blaze from a hydraulic platform at the former Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

In May, the cause of the fire remained "undetermined" following an inquiry by fire investigators.

Following the blaze, there were emergency closures on Bridge Road and Steam Mill Lane which resulted in heavy congestion in most of the town.

While Bridge Road re-opened two days after the fire, Norfolk County Council has said Steam Mill Lane is expected to be closed until October 31.

New pictures taken in May 2022 of the Haven Bridge pub hit by fire on March 23 2022.

Whether the Haven Bridge pub can be rebuilt or is beyond repair following a fire in March has yet to be decided. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The council also said the building's scaffolding licence expires on July 10, but "an application to extend this is expected".

The building's owner, Martin Bennington, said currently plans to start clearing the building are at a standstill with insurers. Mr Bennington said there had also been several reports of break-ins at the site since the blaze.

Norfolk Constabulary said they were looking into these claims.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Jason Statham PA IMAGES

Norfolk Live News

7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival returns this weekend

Everything you need to know ahead of Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

Hotel with 'excellent reputation' up for sale as owner retires

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks on Great Yarmouth seafront Picture supplied by TMS Media

Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon