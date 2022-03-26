Police car at scene of Haven Bridge pub fire incident
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
Plastic sheeting and scaffolding surround a fire-ravaged pub in Great Yarmouth.
On Wednesday night the former Haven Bridge pub building was gutted by a major blaze.
Work has taken place to stabilise and secure the building by Haven Bridge with scaffolding and blue sheeting put in place.
On Saturday a solitary police car was at the scene of the fire incident, which had caused the road being closed for two days.
The fire service has still not been able to launch a full investigation into the incident due to the scale of the damage.
On Friday it was revealed the building had been used as an illegal house of multi-occupancy with the fire service having served a prohibition notice on it earlier this month.
The building's leaseholder Martin Bennington had expressed his shock at the damage.