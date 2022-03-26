Police car at scene of Haven Bridge pub fire incident

Plastic sheeting and scaffolding surround a fire-ravaged pub in Great Yarmouth.

On Wednesday night the former Haven Bridge pub building was gutted by a major blaze.

Work has taken place to stabilise and secure the building by Haven Bridge with scaffolding and blue sheeting put in place.

On Saturday a solitary police car was at the scene of the fire incident, which had caused the road being closed for two days.

Blue sheeting and scaffolding cover the fire-hit building - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The fire service has still not been able to launch a full investigation into the incident due to the scale of the damage.

On Friday it was revealed the building had been used as an illegal house of multi-occupancy with the fire service having served a prohibition notice on it earlier this month.

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth Wednesday evening - Credit: Supplied

The building's leaseholder Martin Bennington had expressed his shock at the damage.



