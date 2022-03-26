News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Police car at scene of Haven Bridge pub fire incident

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:49 PM March 26, 2022
Updated: 4:58 PM March 26, 2022
A police car was at the fire incident scene

A police car was at the fire incident scene - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Plastic sheeting and scaffolding surround a fire-ravaged pub in Great Yarmouth.

On Wednesday night the former Haven Bridge pub building was gutted by a major blaze.

Work has taken place to stabilise and secure the building by Haven Bridge with scaffolding and blue sheeting put in place.

On Saturday a solitary police car was at the scene of the fire incident, which had caused the road being closed for two days.

Blue sheeting and scaffolding cover the fire-hit building

Blue sheeting and scaffolding cover the fire-hit building - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The fire service has still not been able to launch a full investigation into the incident due to the scale of the damage.

On Friday it was revealed the building had been used as an illegal house of multi-occupancy with the fire service having served a prohibition notice on it earlier this month.

Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth Wednesday evening - Credit: Supplied

The building's leaseholder Martin Bennington had expressed his shock at the damage.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
NR Health and Fitness at Fitness 2000

Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Shelly's Emporium new gift shop in Regent Road

Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon