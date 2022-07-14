Victims of helicopter crash to be remembered at Minster service

Candles are lit at the 15th anniversary remembrance service at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth, for the eleven who died in the helicopter crash in 2002 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The lives of 11 men who died in a helicopter crash off Great Yarmouth 20 years ago will be remembered this weekend.

On July 16, 2002, a Sikorsky 76 helicopter fell 400ft into the sea 25 miles off Great Yarmouth after its rotor blade snapped off.

The crash killed the two crewmen and nine oil platform workers on board.

Seven of the men were from Norfolk and Suffolk.

On Saturday, July 16 a memorial service will be held at Great Yarmouth Minster.

It will be led by Rev Simon Ward and Rev Peter Paine and include Bible readings plus the laying of a wreath by the mayor of Great Yarmouth Graham Plant.

Mr Plant said: “Residents are invited to come along to the service and pay their respects to the men who sadly their lives in this traumatic accident.”

People are asked to arrive by 11.50am for a 12pm start.

The men who died were Stewart Coggon, Philip Stone, Kevin Taylor, Dennis Kelleher, Angus MacArthur, Geoffrey Bispham, David Graves, Douglas Learwood, Paul Francis, Philip Wade and Philip Dearden.