Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:35 PM May 4, 2021   
One of the three 'open toppers' that will take passengers between Great Yarmouth and Hemsby

One of the three 'open toppers' that will take passengers between Great Yarmouth and Hemsby this summer. - Credit: First Bus

Bus passengers will enjoy unobstructed views and a taste of fresh air this summer with the launch of an open top service on the east coast.

Three 'open toppers' will operate the new Clipper Cabriolet line between Hemsby and Great Yarmouth, launching on May 16.

The service, running daily up to every 20 minutes, will take passengers from Hemsby to Scratby and California, then Caister and Seashore Holiday Park, before arriving in Great Yarmouth and terminating at the Pleasure Beach.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: “With both Great Yarmouth town and other local resorts along the coast booking up with holidaymakers, the service is expected to be a real attraction and a fantastic, fun addition to the holiday experience for many.

“For our local communities it will also provide a fun experience and convenient link to other locations along the coast where many people visit throughout the summer season.”



Great Yarmouth News

