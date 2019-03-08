'Very welcome' Heritage Action Zone boost for town centre

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

Important work to revitalise a popular town centre has been given a welcome boost, thanks to a successful funding bid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great news: We've secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, which will provide resource & focus to help preserve & celebrate our rich heritage as part of our wider work with partners to improve the town centre. https://t.co/78zuU5XlfE @HistoricEngland @DCMS pic.twitter.com/feJOOUUT5u — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) September 14, 2019

Great Yarmouth is set to to benefit from a share of £95m heritage boost for high streets across the country.

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan announced the locations that will benefit from a £95 million heritage boost for high streets in 69 towns across the country.

In the East of England, seven projects have been successful, with £7m set to be allocated to the region.

Alongside Great Yarmouth in the East of England, projects in Lowestoft, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Swaffham, Bedford and Dunstable are set to be supported through the High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's successful bid will help support the council's important work to revitalise the town centre.

The investment builds on the successful Heritage Action Zones programme, run by Historic England, and will turn empty and underused buildings into creative spaces, offices, retail outlets and housing to support wider regeneration in the 69 successful areas by attracting future commercial investment.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "Great Yarmouth has an incredibly rich and varied heritage which is evident in its historic buildings and cultural traditions.

"The announcement of a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre is very welcome and will provide the resource and focus to help us preserve and celebrate our heritage.

"The Heritage Action Zone will bring together partners, stakeholders and the community in a collaborative approach to achieve the repair, enhancement and to enable a better understanding of the historic centre of Great Yarmouth."