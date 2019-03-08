Search

Advanced search

'Very welcome' Heritage Action Zone boost for town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 14 September 2019

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

Important work to revitalise a popular town centre has been given a welcome boost, thanks to a successful funding bid.

Great Yarmouth is set to to benefit from a share of £95m heritage boost for high streets across the country.

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan announced the locations that will benefit from a £95 million heritage boost for high streets in 69 towns across the country.

In the East of England, seven projects have been successful, with £7m set to be allocated to the region.

Alongside Great Yarmouth in the East of England, projects in Lowestoft, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Swaffham, Bedford and Dunstable are set to be supported through the High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's successful bid will help support the council's important work to revitalise the town centre.

The investment builds on the successful Heritage Action Zones programme, run by Historic England, and will turn empty and underused buildings into creative spaces, offices, retail outlets and housing to support wider regeneration in the 69 successful areas by attracting future commercial investment.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "Great Yarmouth has an incredibly rich and varied heritage which is evident in its historic buildings and cultural traditions.

"The announcement of a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre is very welcome and will provide the resource and focus to help us preserve and celebrate our heritage.

"The Heritage Action Zone will bring together partners, stakeholders and the community in a collaborative approach to achieve the repair, enhancement and to enable a better understanding of the historic centre of Great Yarmouth."

Most Read

‘A Yarmouth staple’ - plans for former home of American diner revealed

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

All you need to know about diversions and road closures ahead of Matalan junction changes

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps

This is why fencing has been put up around a listed seaside pub

Fencing around the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘He was one of life’s gentlemen’ - Tributes paid to Great Yarmouth’s Ernie Childs who has died

Ernie Childs from Yarmouth potteries when he was making thousands of hand made mugs for the Olympics and Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Something Yarmouth hasn’t seen before’ - Town centre bar reopens

Peggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘A Yarmouth staple’ - plans for former home of American diner revealed

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

All you need to know about diversions and road closures ahead of Matalan junction changes

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps

This is why fencing has been put up around a listed seaside pub

Fencing around the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘He was one of life’s gentlemen’ - Tributes paid to Great Yarmouth’s Ernie Childs who has died

Ernie Childs from Yarmouth potteries when he was making thousands of hand made mugs for the Olympics and Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Something Yarmouth hasn’t seen before’ - Town centre bar reopens

Peggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

Accident on bridge causing ‘traffic delays’

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

‘Very welcome’ Heritage Action Zone boost for town centre

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk towns bag share of £95m fund to revamp high streets

King's Lynn is one of the four towns to be awarded transformational funding. Picture: Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn.

Vehicle leaking fuel sparks police and fire crew response

Police and firefighters were called out as a vehicle was leaking fuel on the Gapton Hall roundabout near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists