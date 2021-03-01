News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hippodrome owners plan to open circus-themed cafe

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:40 PM March 1, 2021   
The Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus building in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass

Visitors waiting for a show at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth could enjoy a glass of wine and a slice of cake in a circus-themed cafe - if a planning application gets the green light.

The Jay family, who own and run the venue on St George's Road, are proposing to convert a storeroom in a building adjacent to the main theatre into a coffee shop.

The cafe would serve visitors to the Hippodrome and parents of pupils attending the circus dance school - but also be open to passing trade.

Impresario Peter Jay owner of Hippodrome Circus

Peter Jay is delighted the Christmas spectacular at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth can go ahead when the town moves into Tier 2 restrictions on December 2. - Credit: Nick Warner

Owner Peter Jay said: "For years the building has been storing scenery. We thought let's have a go now and open it as a cafe where people can meet before and after a show.

"What we're finding with the pandemic is that people tend to come earlier, so it would give them somewhere to sit down before we open up," he added.

The venue would be designed with a circus theme, and serve drinks, cakes, sandwiches and alcoholic beverages.

A decision is due by March 18.

