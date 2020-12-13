'Incredible' Christmas show launched at The Hippodrome

Gallery

Published: 11:13 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 12:53 PM December 13, 2020

A popular circus has kick-started a run of festive performances to spread Christmas cheer this winter.

Following the success of shows earlier this year, despite a significantly reduced capacity, The Hippodrome, in Great Yarmouth, officially began their Christmas Spectacular shows on Saturday, December 12, which will run into the new year.

The show will feature an array of circus acts, including aerial acrobats from Cuba, the heart-stopping Wheel of Death, Aerial Strap from Spain and daredevil Pavel.

The Hippodrome's Christmas Spectacular 2020, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Owner Peter Jay said: "We were determined to do our full Spectacular Show when most of the other pantos and shows in Britain had thrown in the towel.

"We made our mind up since the summer show worked so well at 30pc to go full out for Christmas with our well established 'big show'.

"We are committed to delivering the same world class, breath-taking show that we usually do. Even at 30pc capacity, we still want this to be 100pc of the experience it usually is.

"We have a reputation as one of the world leaders in circus production and nothing will change that."

Covid safety regulations have been put in place in the circus to keep customers and acts safe, including separate entrances and spaced seating, as well as no intervals to avoid lengthy toilet queues.

Visitors are also being asked if they live with those they are booking tickets with in an effort to keep separate households socially distanced.

Hippodrome favourite and BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Jack Jay, show director, said: "We have an incredible line up this Christmas in a fast-moving, dynamic show.

"There's drama, the unique water spectacle and the world's best circus artistes."

Up to three performances will be held most days until the curtain comes down on January 10, 2021.

Two special Gala New Year's Eve performances will also be held at 4.30pm and 8pm.

Norfolk-based comedy star Ben Langley returns to the Hippodrome for a second year.

He said: "Like so many, this has been nothing short of the year from hell.

The Hippodrome's Christmas Spectacular 2020, in Great Yarmouth.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am to be returning to a stage with a real, live audience again."

The circus has also released a DVD capturing its Summer Spectacular 2020 for those unable to attend the shows earlier this year.

