Hippodrome's half term Halloween special

Published: 4:41 PM October 5, 2021

The spectacle of the Spooktacular at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Halloween Spooktacular show is returning this half term.

Taking place every day from October 22 until 31, the Halloween special features Hippodrome mainstays Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, alongside an international cast of circus performers.

This year's instalment focuses on a haunted hotel and will see Jack and Johnny visit a ‘Dead and Breakfast’ on their ill-fated staycation.

Johnny Mac, The Man They Call G and Jack Jay at last year's Spooktacular. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus

Local comedy performer, The Man They Call G will returning after his debut performance last year.

Producer Jack Jay said: “I’m such a fan of G.

"Whether he’s doing comedy impressions, singing, or just character performing, he’s always a joy to watch.

"We can’t wait to get him back for some Halloween fun.”

The Man They Call G has appeared across the UK with his solo shows, and has also starred in the Cromer Seaside Special.

The funnyman said he was "thrilled" to be making his return to the Hippodrome.

"It’s a very special place and a true joy to perform in," G said.

Spaces are limited, so booking in advance is advised.

Contact the Box Office on 01493 738877 or book online at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk