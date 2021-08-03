Bid to light up Yarmouth with 'illuminated tour' of town buildings

Published: 2:41 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM August 3, 2021

The Arc Cinema, or former Hollywood Cinema, on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Arc Cinema

Images from Great Yarmouth's history could be projected onto some of its most prominent buildings in a bid to entice more people into the town during the winter months.

The borough council has applied to itself to install and replace exterior lighting on seven of the town's key sites, with the hope of creating an illuminated tour of the town.

Part of the proposed scheme would see the windows and bell tower of St George's Theatre illuminated at night, while a shoal of fish, projected from a steel pole opposite the building, would appear to swim in and around the entrance.

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher

A document supporting the application states that this would "enhance the visual impact" of the venue, "increase its presence in the community and make people more aware of the building's significance".

Minster Church of St Nicholas in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Also part of the plans is Yarmouth Minster, where a stained glass design would be projected onto the building's south transept gable wall.

Moments cultural history would be transmitted onto the Tolhouse Gaol.

The other buildings that would be lit up are the Town Hall, the Arc Cinema, the North East Tower and the Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston.

Town Hall on Hall Plain in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant © 2011

The hope is to create an illuminated tour of the town that would encourage people to explore the place.

The applications are part of the larger 'See Great Yarmouth in a Different Light' project, paid for by the government's Towns Fund, which began last winter and included festive lighting displays across the town centre and seafront, Hemsby's Beach Road and Gorleston High Street and seafront.

Steel columns supporting projectors would be erected opposite the buildings.

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, said: "It's all part of the winter programme that began last year. We're looking at lighting prominent buildings in the town and making it attractive to people.

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre in 2021. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Trust

"As soon as it has got planning permission, we can push ahead."

If planning is granted, the lighting should be ready for this winter.

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The signs are part of a related plan to put up Hollywood-style giant letters spelling out Yarmouth, Gorleston and Hemsby.

A decision on the applications is expected by September 8.







