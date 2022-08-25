Great Yarmouth hotel fire was suspected arson incident

Police are investigating Wednesday's fire at the Star Hotel on Hall Quay. - Credit: James Weeds

A fire at a Grade II-listed building in Great Yarmouth is being treated as suspected arson incident.

Firefighters and the police were called to the Star Hotel on Hall Quay at 5.29pm on Wednesday.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Harleston, Aylsham, Wymondham, Carrow, Loddon and Stalham attended the fire which was extinguished by 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was deliberate and the fire crews worked in difficult conditions to tackle the blaze and prevent it spreading."

Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed an investigation is now open and enquiries are ongoing.

The Star Hotel had seen another fire in April. Around that time, graffiti also appeared in the windows.

The building is currently owned by a company based in Malta called 36644 Ltd. The company's director, Michael James McMahon, was also listed as a director of the Cheshire-based company The Star GY Ltd, the building's previous owner. The Star GY Ltd was dissolved on July 5, 2022.

Multiple attempts have been made to contact Mr McMahon - with one as recent as Thursday afternoon - however, he has not responded.

Former borough and county councillor and honorary alderman Mick Castle said: "We need the local council to work alongside various agencies to secure this much-loved landmark.

"Otherwise, it's just waiting to be torched to the ground, which will possibly spread to other Hall Quay buildings."

Mr Castle said he believes it might be best to seal off the rear of the building, as well as the row to the south of the building.

"There must be some way of compulsory purchase in special circumstances of public safety," he added.

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We’re very grateful to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, and the other emergency services for their quick response.

“It is incredibly frustrating that the owners of the Star Hotel are not meeting their responsibility to look after this prominent building.

“As the local council we can step in to secure the building temporarily and we have done that multiple times now, but as we do not own the site we are limited on what we can do in the short term."