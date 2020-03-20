Search

Hotel owner offers rooms to frontline staff amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:13 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 20 March 2020

The Mayfair Hotel, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A hotel owner has offered her rooms to key frontline staff during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wendy Parish, who runs the Mayfair Hotel in Great Yarmouth, said that her premises would be closing to the general public as of Saturday.

However, she wanted to put the empty space to use by encouraging frontline staff - who may need to isolate themselves from their families - to stay there for as long as they needed.

She said that she had particular concern for staff from the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) and wanted to do something to help with their efforts.

Ms Parish, who has been running the hotel for eight years, said that she was normally a “very private person”.

She said: “This is unusual for me, to put myself out here like this, but I really felt like I had to do something for the people who are risking their lives for the rest of us.

“I’ve got eight empty rooms and two apartments, all of which can be accessed by codes.

“There’s no need for anyone to come into contact with me or anyone else, and of course we have equipment like bleach and other chemicals to keep the place thoroughly clean.

“My own mother lives in Essex and I can’t get to her to help her right now - so I thought I’d look out to the community instead.”

A spokesperson from the JPUH confirmed that they were in touch with the Mayfair Hotel regarding Ms Parish’s offer.

He said: “Once again, the local community is showing its support for its local hospital, with offers of everything from emergency accommodation for our frontline staff to fresh free pizzas delivered to our hospital.

“We would like to thank all those businesses and individuals who are making such generous gestures and thinking of our hard-working doctors, nurses and support staff during these challenging times.

“All will be considered as we continue our planning.”

Contact the Mayfair Hotel on 01493 243384.

If you need general assistance, are elderly or self-isolating, see our “Here to Help” directory outlining where you can get help during this difficult time.

