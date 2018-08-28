Search

Is this the best decorated house in Great Yarmouth?

PUBLISHED: 16:09 09 December 2018

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

Archant

One Great Yarmouth home has fully embraced the Christmas spirit this year, all in the name of a good cause.

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVESChristmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

Chris Reeves has transformed his Admirality Road home with hundreds of lights and decorations as he attempts to raise awareness and money for Prostate Cancer UK.

He said: “The reason why I chose prostate cancer is because in September I lost my grandfather. He was fighting it for five years and he had a number of strokes in that time too and was left bedbound.

“He was a real fighter.

“I recently moved from a bungalow to a house and when he passed away I thought it would be a good opportunity to do something to raise awareness of the cancer.

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVESChristmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

“Not a lot of people are aware of it and what it involves, but I think people are starting to understand how it affects people.”

Mr Reeves has been backed in his mission by his housemates.

He said: “I live with some of my friends and they have been great about it.

“They are really impressed with how it looks and the work that went into it.

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVESChristmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

“They let me get on with it because they know I love Christmas that much.

“One of their former bosses has prostate cancer too so we both thought it was a good cause to raise awareness of.”

Is this the best display in the town? Send us your efforts, and where they are, for your chance to be in the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

Email your photos to reece.hanson@archant.co.uk.

