Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' house fire

Published: 5:34 PM May 15, 2021

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a basement in a house on Howard St South in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, May 15. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a house in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to reports of a fire in a property on Howard Street South just after 3pm on Saturday (May 15).

Police were already at the scene.

Two fire appliances, one each from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, attended.

Alex Cook, incident commander, said: "It was a small fire in a basement, believed to be deliberate.

"Because of the location, being in a basement, it was difficult to extinguish and ventilate," he added.

The firefighters took 30 minutes to put out the blaze.



