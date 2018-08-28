Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth joins Glasgow in top five for ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming

PUBLISHED: 10:33 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 31 December 2018

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

Archant

It is a classic traditionally sung on New Year’s Eve, passed down from generation to generation.

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: ArchantGreat Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

And new figures have revealed that ‘Auld Lang Syne’ is still a firm favourite in Great Yarmouth, despite younger listeners largely shunning the singalong anthem.

According to streaming service Deezer, the Scottish ballad was the most-played track between 11.55pm on New Year’s Eve 2017 and 12.05am on January 1 this year.

Although the song is most-streamed in its native Scotland, with Glasgow topping the list, Great Yarmouth (5th) has joined Farnham, Aberdeen and Barry in the top five.

More than half of all Auld Lang Syne streams are from listeners aged 45 and over, while it seems the next generation are ringing in the New Year in a different way as listeners aged 18 to 25 made up just 5pc of streams.

But Deezer hopes the song, which is based on a poem by Robert Burns, will be reinvigorated as the UK bids farewell to 2018.

Adam Read, the company’s editor, said: “This New Year’s Eve, we’re encouraging more young people to embrace the festive tradition of singing Auld Lang Syne.”

Auld Lang Syne - lyrics by Robert Burns

Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup! And surely I’ll buy mine! And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes, and picked the daisies fine; But we’ve wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine; But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o’ thine! And we’ll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.

Most Read

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Fire deliberately started in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had to put out a fire which was started deliberately on Friday afternoon in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Revealed: Pest control teams worked round-the-clock to stamp out wasp epidemic

A wasp drinks at of the edge of the bird bath as temperature continues to soar in eastern East Anglia

Most Read

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Sidmouth opens Cafe Scientifique

Professor Bob Miles will speak at Sidmouth's first Cafe Scientifique next Tuesday

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Could you give this old Jack Russell a forever home?

ARC staff with Alfie the jack russell. Ref shs 49 18TI 6354. Picture: Terry Ife

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth joins Glasgow in top five for ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

Areas finest musicians line up to put on Jools Holland-style show once more

Bloodshake Chorus leader vocalist JJ Darby, who will perform at The Room in Gorleston. Pictured performing at the event last year. Photo: Gordon Wolcock

‘Get through the struggle and cope’: Rapper urges those in need to speak out about mental health

Under the name Creepzmusic, Shane Harvey creates original tracks and collaborates with artists from London to Africa. Picture: Contributed by Shane Harvey

Great Yarmouth Town maintain revival with fourth straight win

Ben Lewis on the ball for Norwich CBS during Saturday's clash with Thurlow Nunn League One North leaders Harleston at the FDC in Bowthorpe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists