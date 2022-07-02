Show off your gardening skills by entering Great Yarmouth in Bloom

Great Yarmouth in Bloom is back and people are being encouraged to enter the floral competition to show off their green-fingered skills.

There are 17 categories people can enter with the Great Yarmouth in Bloom committee adding some new categories as they are “relevant to today’s climate”.

Organisers have also dropped the champions of champions category due to the impact of Covid.

The 17 categories to enter are:

1 Garden under 60sq metres

2 Garden over 60sq metres

3 Community housing

4 Best water feature seen in category 1, 2 and 3

5 Best hanging basket only

6 Best street (florally)

7 Best container garden

8 Best wildlife/conversation garden

9 Best lawn entered in above categories

10 Best community project

11 Best village

12 Best pub or restaurant display

13 Best guest house/hotel

14 Best commercial premises

15 Best holiday centre/village

16 Best young people’s project

17 Best allotment site

To enter email sue_hacon@hotmail.co.uk with the following details: Name, address, telephone number, category and state if back garden.

People can also call Sue Hacon on 01493 444271 or on 0791 9811453 to provide entry details.

The deadline for entries is July 15.

