Great Yarmouth park gets love from litter pickers
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Lions Club
A park in the heart of Great Yarmouth has started to receive regular attention from a longstanding charity.
Members of Great Yarmouth Lions Club cleaned St George's Park on Sunday, where volunteers spent an hour picking up litter in the park and surrounding areas.
Regular park cleans will take place on the 1st and 3rd Sunday each month - with the next one taking place at 9am till 10am on Sunday, July 18 outside the Crown Road entrance to the park.
Chris Speed, Lion President said: "Everyone is welcome to join in with all equipment supplied.
"It's great that we can do our little bit to help improve it for all.”
The Lions would like to thank First Eastern Counties Buses for donating the equipment and GYB Services for the bags and the collection of the rubbish.
For more details, visit the Great Yarmouth Lions Facebook page.
