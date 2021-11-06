What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?

The next phase over the future of a derelict pub could be due by the end of the year, the chairman of a preservation trust has said.

The Iron Duke pub has stood empty on a prominent site on Great Yarmouth's seafront since 2008.

But the Art Deco building was purchased by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust at the beginning of the year following a loan from the borough council.

And chairman of the preservation trust, Bernard Williamson, now says that a consultation by David Clarke Associates looking at the future use of the building should be complete by the end of the year.

Bernard Williamson, chairman of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, in the Iron Duke pub - Credit: Jess Coppings

There are three interested parties which have been in touch about the building, he added.

Mr Williamson said: "We have not pre-determined any use of the building.

"We have had three business who have approached us.

"We have employed David Clarke Associates and hopefully they will come back to us by the end of the year with a report on future uses."

There has been some criticism that the process is not transparent.

Mr Williamson was keen to stress the the preservation trust is an independent charity and that by law the borough council has to appoint some members.

He added that the trust and council do work closely on preserving heritage sites across the borough.

Mr Williamson added that at least £600,000 would be needed to bring the derelict building back into use.

Roger Protz, a beer writer who has edited 24 editions of the CAMRA good beer guide, says he has offered his services to the trust to help secure the future of the Iron Duke as a pub.

Beer writer Roger Protz - Credit: Roger Protz

He has concerns that the current process is not transparent.

He said: "It is a public matter and should be put out to tender. It is public money.

"I want to see the Iron Duke saved as a pub. It could be very, very successful."

The pub has been owned Bourne Leisure until they agreed to sell it to the preservation trust for £110,000.

A group called the Friends of the Iron Duke has been formed by campaigners wanting the pub to reopen.

The Iron Duke is Grade II listed and was the work of architect Arthur W Ecclestone