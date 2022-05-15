Cyclists embark on challenge from Gorleston to London
- Credit: Supplied
The weekend is a great time to take in the beauty of the English countryside on two wheels.
But for friends Colin, Steve and Dave, their ride is a mission to pay tribute to a beloved friend's memory.
On Saturday morning, Belton yard worker Colin Cole, 48, embarked on a bike ride from Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital to London Bridge Hospital with his two fellow wheelmen Steve Potter and Dave Price.
The riders were met with staff from the hospital before setting off on the 150-mile journey - which will see him and his friends traverse Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and London.
The trio are honouring their friend, Phillip Moulton, who died from myocarditis in November 2021.
On his Just Giving page, Mr Cole said: "Phillip was one of my closest friends and he will be forever missed."
So far, the trio have raised just under £2,000 for the charity through their Just Giving page, a coffee morning at John Green Institute in Belton and a £500 donation from the Angel Lodge Masons in Great Yarmouth.
The cyclists will be making an overnight stop at the 90-mile mark in Great Dunmow before heading off for London Bridge Hospital on Sunday.
Mr Cole's wife, Vanessa, said: "The route has some diverted courses which makes the journey longer but a bit safer.
"Colin just wanted to do something fitting for Phil.
"They all decided to get together for this great cause to raise as much money as they can.
"We're about £14 short of £2,000, which is excellent."
Mrs Cole said her husband often cycles with Mr Potter, but they usually leave the longer trips for the end of the summer, using the earlier months to prepare for the task.
Mr Cole has taken part in other cycle fundraisers in the past, including a ride for Vasculitis UK and Help for Heroes.
The cyclists expect to reach London Bridge Hospital on Sunday and will be taking the train back to Great Yarmouth.
"I totally support them," said Mrs Cole. "It's not easy, but hopefully we will be able to help other people."
If you would like to make a donation, visit their Just Giving page.