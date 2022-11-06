Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane meets the King at Buckingham Palace
- Credit: Dawn Applegate
Swimming star Jessica-Jane Applegate has described meeting King Charles III at a Buckingham Palace reception honouring our nation's sporting heroes.
The 26-year-old paralympic swimmer from Burgh Castle, near Great Yarmouth, was among 200 medallists from both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics and Paralympics invited to a Buckingham Palace reception.
Miss Applegate, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo games, attended the reception with her coach of 12 years Alex Pinniger.
She said: "It was an absolute honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the achievements of the Olympians and Paralympians in the Tokyo games and Beijing games.
"I feel so privileged to have met and chatted with our King, I even told him how much I loved his elephant tie!
"It was a wonderful experience I got to share with my coach Alex Pinniger. We have been through so much together over the years.
"It's really great when we get to do something away from a pool. This was an afternoon we will never forget."
As well as being in the national limelight Miss Applegate has launched an appeal to help support three animal rescue centres in our region.
As a fellow animal lover she has teamed up with Jodie Lovett of the Kings Head pub in Belton and Helen Parsley of Milo's Dog Grooming Studio in Bradwell to support Gorleston-based Care Dog Rescue, Faith in Hickling and LIB Dog Rescue in Lowestoft.
Most Read
- 1 Where can I watch fireworks in the Yarmouth area this Bonfire Night?
- 2 See inside former care home with 17 bedrooms up for auction
- 3 Boy released under police investigation after firework set off on bus
- 4 7 free festive events running in Norfolk this Christmas
- 5 If you love Fortnite and Playstation 5 then this party truck is for you
- 6 Transport charity objects to Lidl supermarket and 240 homes bid
- 7 Man in 50s taken to hospital after falling from boat on the Broads
- 8 School pupil sets off firework inside bus
- 9 Food club is helping 245 struggling families put meals on the table
- 10 Bread Kitchen youth club set up to help young people enjoy the outdoors
The trio are appealing for people to donate cat and dog food and also treats, blankets and toys.
Donations can be left at the Kings Head pub or at Milo's Dog Grooming Salon.
Alternatively an Amazon wishlist of items needed for the centres has been created with any items purchased being delivered to Miss Applegate's home for her to then hand over.
Miss Applegate, who has taken in rescue dogs as pets, said: "Please if you can help in any small way the animals will be so very grateful."
It follows a similar appeal last year in support of Faith and Care Dog Rescue.
To find the Amazon wishlist search for Jessica Jane Applegate MBE on Facebook, where she has posted about it.