Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane meets the King at Buckingham Palace

Swimming star Jessica-Jane Applegate has described meeting King Charles III at a Buckingham Palace reception honouring our nation's sporting heroes.

The 26-year-old paralympic swimmer from Burgh Castle, near Great Yarmouth, was among 200 medallists from both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics and Paralympics invited to a Buckingham Palace reception.

Miss Applegate, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo games, attended the reception with her coach of 12 years Alex Pinniger.

Great Britain's Jessica-Jane Applegate (second from right), Bethany Firth, Jordan Catchpole and Reece Dunn after winning gold in the 4x100m Mixed Relay S14 during day four of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan - Credit: PA

She said: "It was an absolute honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the achievements of the Olympians and Paralympians in the Tokyo games and Beijing games.

"I feel so privileged to have met and chatted with our King, I even told him how much I loved his elephant tie!

"It was a wonderful experience I got to share with my coach Alex Pinniger. We have been through so much together over the years.

King Charles III speaks with guests during a reception for over 200 medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace - Credit: PA

"It's really great when we get to do something away from a pool. This was an afternoon we will never forget."

As well as being in the national limelight Miss Applegate has launched an appeal to help support three animal rescue centres in our region.

Jessica-Jane Applegate with a canine friend - Credit: Archant

As a fellow animal lover she has teamed up with Jodie Lovett of the Kings Head pub in Belton and Helen Parsley of Milo's Dog Grooming Studio in Bradwell to support Gorleston-based Care Dog Rescue, Faith in Hickling and LIB Dog Rescue in Lowestoft.

The trio are appealing for people to donate cat and dog food and also treats, blankets and toys.

Donations can be left at the Kings Head pub or at Milo's Dog Grooming Salon.

Alternatively an Amazon wishlist of items needed for the centres has been created with any items purchased being delivered to Miss Applegate's home for her to then hand over.

Miss Applegate, who has taken in rescue dogs as pets, said: "Please if you can help in any small way the animals will be so very grateful."

Paralympian swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate pictured at the Phoenix pool and Gym in Bradwell in 2016. - Credit: Archant

It follows a similar appeal last year in support of Faith and Care Dog Rescue.

To find the Amazon wishlist search for Jessica Jane Applegate MBE on Facebook, where she has posted about it.