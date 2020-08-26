Search

‘A different type of facility’ - Personal training studio planned for retail park

PUBLISHED: 15:32 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 26 August 2020

Paul Brice hopes to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

Paul Brice hopes to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

Archant

An empty unit on a Great Yarmouth retail park could be set for a new lease of life as a personal training studio.

Paul Brice hopes to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.Paul Brice hopes to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

The planning application, submitted to the borough council, would see a former motor vehicle sprayer business on Jones Way in Cobholm converted into a bespoke fitness space.

Paul Brice, the applicant, who has managed fitness facilities and NHS physical activity programmes in the area for the last 20 years, said he hopes to offer “a different type of fitness facility, one where they can exercise privately”.

“I want clients to feel they have won the lottery and had their own gym created in an outbuilding of their mansion,” he said.

“The gym will have conventional gym gear for those who do not want to work out in a busy gym environment.

“It will also house a range of specialised equipment for people with medical problems, injury and health conditions, which is something of a speciality for me.”

If the application is successful, the 1600 square foot studio, with eight carpark spaces, would eventually provide a base for other self-employed personal trainers, Mr Brice added.

Most sessions will have only one or two clients, but there will be a period during the week where tiny group training will enable a maximum of six people train at once, keeping the cost of training more affordable.

The gym would employ one full-time and four part-time staff.

