Can you find the missing Yarmouth snails?

Can you help find snails that have escaped from a popular theme park in a seaside town?

It is reported that six snails have broken free from their tracks and have escaped from Joyland on Great Yarmouth seafront on Thursday evening, August 26.

It is believed that several artists may have encouraged the snails’ escape.

Clues to their whereabouts have appeared on posters around the town.

People are being encouraged to use clues on the posters to locate the snails.

The posters can be coloured in as each snail is located and are available from:

St Georges Theatre Cafe

Primeyarc

Great Yarmouth Library

Joyland’s token kiosk

There will be snail model-making workshops from Saturday, August 28 in Primeyarc, where people will be encouraged to make their own model snails.

Everyone is welcome and places are on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details, visit Freshly Greated’s Facebook page.