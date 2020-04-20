Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 20 April 2020
A street in Great Yarmouth has reopened after police dealt with an incident following concerns for the safety of a man.
Police temporarily closed King Street after officers were called to a property on the road shortly after 5.30am on Monday (April 20).
People were asked to avoid the area as emergency services, including a fire brigade from the town, attended and dealt with the incident.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.
