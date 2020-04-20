Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

A street in Great Yarmouth has reopened after police dealt with an incident following concerns for the safety of a man.

Police temporarily closed King Street after officers were called to a property on the road shortly after 5.30am on Monday (April 20).

People were asked to avoid the area as emergency services, including a fire brigade from the town, attended and dealt with the incident.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

