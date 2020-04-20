Search

Advanced search

Updated

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 20 April 2020

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A street in Great Yarmouth has reopened after police dealt with an incident following concerns for the safety of a man.

Police temporarily closed King Street after officers were called to a property on the road shortly after 5.30am on Monday (April 20).

People were asked to avoid the area as emergency services, including a fire brigade from the town, attended and dealt with the incident.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Retired heating and plumbing engineer died after asbestos exposure

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Meet Maisie the dog in ‘doggles’ and her canine guide Hope

Maisie with her canine guide - Hope

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Eight-year-old boy carves wooden heart emblazoned with names of NHS staff and keyworkers

8-year-old Elliot building his wooden heart for NHS workers - with just a little bit of help from his dad. Photo: Kim Hill
Drive 24